Short Interest in Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Increases By 112.2%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 112.2% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Journey Energy from C$1.90 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRNGF opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

