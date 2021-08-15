Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Rises By 137.5%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNCRF opened at $42.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.20. Konecranes has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $48.05.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

