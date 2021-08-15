Short Interest in Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Drops By 54.5%

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.0 days.

OTCMKTS NSKFF opened at $25.00 on Friday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates in two segments, Kongsberg Maritime, and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace. The Kongsberg Maritime segment supplies solutions, systems, products, and services to various maritime markets and maritime vessel segments.

