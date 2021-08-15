Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Increases By 120.1%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, an increase of 120.1% from the July 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.37 price target (down previously from C$1.00) on shares of Kraken Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

OTCMKTS KRKNF opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.93.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.