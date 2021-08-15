Short Interest in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Expands By 88.9%

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFNC. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Mackinac Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 184,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Mackinac Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mackinac Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mackinac Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Mackinac Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFNC stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Mackinac Financial has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $221.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

