Short Interest in Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Decreases By 57.2%

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the July 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of MQBKY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.19. 3,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,887. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.90. Macquarie Group has a 52 week low of $83.85 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

