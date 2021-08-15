Short Interest in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Drops By 62.8%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the July 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $938.92 million, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.37. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.74.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

