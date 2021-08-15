Short Interest in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Decreases By 60.7%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 777,600 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the July 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $27.26.

In related news, EVP Wister Walcott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,163.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Kinion sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,217 shares of company stock worth $399,722. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Marin Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 131,906 shares during the period. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

