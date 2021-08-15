Short Interest in Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Decreases By 50.0%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MHGU stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Meritage Hospitality Group has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $33.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.59.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc specializes in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. Its activities include owning and operating of casual dining restaurants including Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery and Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen and Cocktails. It operates through the Wendy’s and Casual Dining segments.

