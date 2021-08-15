Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Increases By 122.2%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,899,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,302,000 after acquiring an additional 211,416 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 220,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

