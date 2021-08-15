Short Interest in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Rises By 96.2%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the July 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:HIE opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $428,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 136,408 shares of company stock worth $1,456,252.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,547,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 82,927 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.6% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 610,689 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 276,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 688.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 162,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

