Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Drops By 55.8%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the July 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:XDSL opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. mPhase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.52.
mPhase Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.