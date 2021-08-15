Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Drops By 55.8%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the July 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XDSL opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. mPhase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.52.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

