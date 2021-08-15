Short Interest in New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Grows By 151.4%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,011,400 shares, a growth of 151.4% from the July 15th total of 800,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 490.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NHPEF shares. raised shares of New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Hope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHPEF opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40. New Hope has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.53.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

