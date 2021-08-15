Short Interest in Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Rises By 88.8%

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the July 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:NSRXF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.49. 11,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,721. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.36. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomad Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.