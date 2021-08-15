Short Interest in Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Grows By 104.5%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, an increase of 104.5% from the July 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.44.
Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter.
About Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.
Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.