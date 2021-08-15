Short Interest in Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Grows By 104.5%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, an increase of 104.5% from the July 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.44.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter.

NRDBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €9.50 ($11.18) to €10.00 ($11.76) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pareto Securities started coverage on Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 108 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.02.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.