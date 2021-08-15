Short Interest in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Decreases By 61.1%

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEMD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 134,299 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 19.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period.

NYSE JEMD remained flat at $$8.11 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,984. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $8.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

