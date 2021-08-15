Short Interest in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Grows By 85.7%

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. 1,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,969. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $16.70.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $134,000.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.