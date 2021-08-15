Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Expands By 122.7%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 122.7% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

JMM opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,861,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,805 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 300,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 48,709 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

