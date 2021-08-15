Short Interest in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Expands By 142.6%

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 142.6% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

NNY stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

