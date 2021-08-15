Short Interest in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Decreases By 62.5%

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 20,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,184. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

