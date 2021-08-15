Short Interest in NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Drops By 58.3%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the July 15th total of 206,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. 2,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,273. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.84.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUVSF. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

