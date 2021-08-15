Short Interest in Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Drops By 59.5%

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OIBRQ remained flat at $$0.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. OI has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38.

Get OI alerts:

OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter.

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telecommunications and corporate solutions; and maintenance, and repair services.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for OI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.