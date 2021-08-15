Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Drops By 55.9%

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 864,700 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the July 15th total of 1,961,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,323.5 days.
Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil stock remained flat at $$6.94 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.00.
About Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil
Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.