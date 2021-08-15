Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Drops By 55.9%

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 864,700 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the July 15th total of 1,961,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,323.5 days.

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil stock remained flat at $$6.94 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

About Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil

Rosneft Oil Co engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and gas. It also involves in refining, transportation, and sale of petroleum products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Distribution, and Corporate and Others.

