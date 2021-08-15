Short Interest in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Declines By 50.0%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management by 13.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PHCF opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

