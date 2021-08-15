Short Interest in Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Expands By 92.7%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,477,900 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the July 15th total of 1,804,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,389.5 days.

OTCMKTS:RSNHF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125. Resona has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99.

About Resona

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The company engages in the short term lending, borrowing, bond purchase and sale, and derivatives trading activities; and provides various services related to corporate loan, trust asset management, real estate business, corporate pension, and asset succession.

