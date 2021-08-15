Short Interest in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Drops By 49.0%

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGT. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter worth $317,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter worth $332,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 289.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 131,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 97,591 shares in the last quarter.

RGT stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13. Royce Global Value Trust has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $15.96.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

