Short Interest in Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Declines By 50.0%

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Saint Jean Carbon stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14. Saint Jean Carbon has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
About Saint Jean Carbon
Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Saint Jean Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saint Jean Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.