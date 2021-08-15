Short Interest in Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Declines By 50.0%

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Saint Jean Carbon stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14. Saint Jean Carbon has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean Carbon, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development segments. The Mineral Exploration and Development segment focuses on property interests with potential sites of economic mineralization.

