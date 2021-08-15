Short Interest in Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Drops By 50.0%

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SCWTF stock opened at $1,558.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,667.60. Schweiter Technologies has a 52 week low of $1,558.00 and a 52 week high of $1,558.00.

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

