Short Interest in Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Drops By 50.0%

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SCWTF stock opened at $1,558.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,667.60. Schweiter Technologies has a 52 week low of $1,558.00 and a 52 week high of $1,558.00.
Schweiter Technologies Company Profile
Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Schweiter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweiter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.