Short Interest in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Increases By 150.0%

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE SRL opened at $12.18 on Friday. Scully Royalty has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 36.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 9.0% during the second quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 2,978,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after acquiring an additional 245,922 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Scully Royalty by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Scully Royalty in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries.

