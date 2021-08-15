Short Interest in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Drops By 50.4%

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the July 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE SCVX opened at $9.91 on Friday. SCVX has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in SCVX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SCVX during the first quarter worth about $2,439,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SCVX during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in SCVX during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in SCVX by 264.8% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 92,065 shares in the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

