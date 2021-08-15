Short Interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Expands By 110.3%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, an increase of 110.3% from the July 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:SNOA opened at $5.77 on Friday. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

