Short Interest in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Rises By 142.1%

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the July 15th total of 421,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,404 shares of company stock valued at $53,656,913. 6.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Stamps.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STMP shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $326.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.45. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $329.55.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.