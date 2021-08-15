Short Interest in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Expands By 146.7%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 146.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Studio City International worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

MSC stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.10. Studio City International has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -0.95.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

