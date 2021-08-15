Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Rises By 120.1%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 456,000 shares, a growth of 120.1% from the July 15th total of 207,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 784,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Taoping during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Taoping by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Taoping during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taoping during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Taoping during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAOP stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12. Taoping has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a broad portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions, including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors.

