Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Drops By 58.5%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Temenos stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.99. 3,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,755. Temenos has a 12-month low of $105.07 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMSNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 target price on shares of Temenos and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Temenos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.78.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

