Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Drops By 59.1%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

THLLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thales has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

THLLY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. 4,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625. Thales has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75.

