Short Interest in TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Increases By 81.4%

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the July 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.2 days.

TIS stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. 465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526. TIS has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

