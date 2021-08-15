Short Interest in TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Increases By 81.4%

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the July 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.2 days.
TIS stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. 465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526. TIS has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91.
TIS Company Profile
