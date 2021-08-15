Short Interest in Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Decreases By 49.1%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the July 15th total of 198,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.09.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

