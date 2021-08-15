Short Interest in Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Decreases By 49.1%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the July 15th total of 198,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.09.

About Top Glove Co. Bhd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

