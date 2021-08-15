Short Interest in TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Rises By 100.0%

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS TORM opened at $2.30 on Friday. TOR Minerals International has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile

TOR Minerals International, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing of mineral products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, European, and Asian. The United States segment represents products manufactured at company facility located in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Eurporean segment includes products manufactured at the firm’s wholly-owned operation, TPT, located in the Netherlands.

