Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Declines By 50.0%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 126,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 67,176 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $71.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.01. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $49.95 and a 1 year high of $71.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

