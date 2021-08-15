Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Declines By 54.8%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VTC opened at $92.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.12. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTC. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $30,358,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 56.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 124,565 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $7,459,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 7,333.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.