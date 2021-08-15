Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Increases By 102.2%

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the July 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,708,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.73. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $67.51.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.
Read More: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.