Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Increases By 102.2%

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the July 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,708,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.73. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 28,017 shares during the last quarter.

