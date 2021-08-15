Short Interest in Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Drops By 59.5%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the July 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Wesfarmers stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

