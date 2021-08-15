Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Drops By 52.0%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the July 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:EHI opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 121.9% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

