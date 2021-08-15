Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Increases By 122.4%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the July 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 46,878 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $6,740,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 269,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 122.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 63,272 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HYZD opened at $22.12 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th.

