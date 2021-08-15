Short Interest in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Increases By 108.2%

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 875,800 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the July 15th total of 420,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of XTNT stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23. Xtant Medical has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $110.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XTNT. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 24,917 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 90,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

