Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Grows By 100.0%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $30.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YKLTY shares. upgraded shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

