Short Interest in Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Declines By 51.6%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAMCY opened at $57.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47. Yamaha has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $62.63.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company manufactures and sells pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

