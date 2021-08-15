Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Rises By 110.3%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 748,700 shares, an increase of 110.3% from the July 15th total of 356,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,497.4 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.29. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.50.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
