Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Rises By 110.3%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 748,700 shares, an increase of 110.3% from the July 15th total of 356,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,497.4 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.29. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

