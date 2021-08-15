Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Decreases By 49.7%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the July 15th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

ZFSVF stock opened at $438.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.05. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $450.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZFSVF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Sunday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.10.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

